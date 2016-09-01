Liverpool’s quest to land Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini looks to be fading with latest reports suggesting that the 21-year-old is close to joining Juventus this summer.



Pellegrini, a product of the Giallorossi youth academy, returned to the club last summer along with coach Eusebio Di Francesco from Sassuolo. After a season in the capital which has seen him improve with virtually every game, he could now be on the move again ahead of the new term.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer but Rai Sport claim that the youngster will remain in the peninsula and head north to Turin to join the Old Lady.



It’s also claimed that both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have made enquiries but that Juventus have been in negotiations with the player’s agent for over a month and that now it’s only lacking an official announcement.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Stefan de Vrij is mulling over a move to Inter this summer. The 26-year-old, who is admired by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, is a free-agent at the end of the season and Calciomercato’com’s Fabrizio Romano writes that the Nerazzurri have offered him a five-year deal worth €4M-a-season.





Milan Badelj. The 28-year-old Croatian international has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past with both Chelsea and Everton (Gazzetta dello Sport).





Allan, is close to renewing his contract with Napoli. La Repubblica writes that the 27-year-old, whose current deal expires in 2019, will pen a new deal until 2022 which will not include a release clause.





Gonzalo Higuain could face a race against time to be fit for their Champions League return against Tottenham Hotspur. The Argentine frontman hobbled off early on in yesterday’s 1-0 derby win over Torino and Tuttosport claims that staff at J Medical, are concerned that he may miss the Wembley trip on March 7.





After his great start to life on the bench at AC Milan, Rossoneri chiefs are ready to tie Gennaro Gattuso down to a long-term deal at Milanello. The former Italian international has seen his team win five of their last six matches but only has a current contract until the end of the season (Gazzetta dello Sport).



