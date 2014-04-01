According to reports in Tuttosport, Arsenal are set to offer their Colombian playmaker Alexis Sanchez to Juventus in exchange for Bosnian international Miralem Pjanic. The 30-year-old Colombian has been linked with a move away from The Emirates as contract talks rumble on without any agreement still being reached and now boss Arsene Wenger may use this to his advantage.

Pjanic only joined Juve in the summer from Serie A rivals Roma but after reports yesterday claiming that he had met Wenger for an informal chat over a possible switch to London, and that he would be in favour of a move to the Premier League, the French tactician is preparing a summer assault.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Carlos Bacca will move to China in the current transfer window. The 30-year-old Colombian has once again been linked with a move to West Ham United after declining their offer last summer.





Pablo Zabaleta and Gael Clichy. llbianconero.com claims that the Old Lady could be tempted to bring both players to Turin in the summer as free-agents.





Hernanes has once again turned down a move to China. Tuttosport states that this now leaves a two-horse race between Watford and Genoa to secure his services.



Milan have now made an official approach to Everton for Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu. Corriere della Sera claims, that the Rossoneri have proposed an initial loan-deal to the Toffees, with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.





