Paper Talk: Arsenal & Juve in shock player exchange; Man City duo wanted by Juve
04 January at 10:20
According to reports in Tuttosport, Arsenal are set to offer their Colombian playmaker Alexis Sanchez to Juventus in exchange for Bosnian international Miralem Pjanic. The 30-year-old Colombian has been linked with a move away from The Emirates as contract talks rumble on without any agreement still being reached and now boss Arsene Wenger may use this to his advantage.
Pjanic only joined Juve in the summer from Serie A rivals Roma but after reports yesterday claiming that he had met Wenger for an informal chat over a possible switch to London, and that he would be in favour of a move to the Premier League, the French tactician is preparing a summer assault.
OTHER HEADLINES:
Tuttosport also claims that Milan striker Carlos Bacca will move to China in the current transfer window. The 30-year-old Colombian has once again been linked with a move to West Ham United after declining their offer last summer.
Juventus have made contact with Manchester City over the availability of Pablo Zabaleta and Gael Clichy. llbianconero.com claims that the Old Lady could be tempted to bring both players to Turin in the summer as free-agents.
Juventus midfielder Hernanes has once again turned down a move to China. Tuttosport states that this now leaves a two-horse race between Watford and Genoa to secure his services.
Milan have now made an official approach to Everton for Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu. Corriere della Sera claims, that the Rossoneri have proposed an initial loan-deal to the Toffees, with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.
Liverpool target Gabigol will be staying at Inter for the time being. La Gazzetta dello Sport explains that after scoring his first goal in the Trofeo Marbella tournament yesterday, boss Stefano Pioli will give him a first-team opportunity when Serie A resumes this weekend.
Steve Mitchell @barafundler
