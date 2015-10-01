The race to sign Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie is well and truly on. The 20-year-old Ivorian international looks set to be one of the biggest names on the summer transfer market with both Chelsea and Manchester United both being linked with his potential signature.



Reports in Italy however, suggest that the Premier League duo is set for some serious competition from Serie A. The Bergamo club’s General Mamager Luca Percassi has told Tele Radio Stereo that Roma are currently in negotiations with the player’s representatives over a move to the capital. Percassi also stated that it was no surprise to him of all the interest shown in the youngster who is adept at playing just about anywhere on the field.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is about to commit his immediate future to the Biancocelesti.



Another potential Chelsea target is close to renewing his contract with his current employer. According to Teleroma 56, Serbian midfielderis about to commit his immediate future to the Biancocelesti.



Crystal Palace have their eyes on Napoli defender Ivan Strinic. Sky Sports 24 claims that the 29-year-old Croatian is wanted at Selhurst Park by Eagles boss Sam Allardyce.





Crystal Palace have their eyes on Napoli defender. Sky Sports 24 claims that the 29-year-old Croatian is wanted at Selhurst Park by Eagles boss Sam Allardyce.

Mateo Kovacic this summer according to reports in Italy. La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the 22-year-old Croatian has failed to impress Real bosses since his €31 million move from Inter and a return to Serie A at city rivals Milan could happen ahead of the new campaign.



Milan are targeting Real Madrid midfielderthis summer according to reports in Italy. La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the 22-year-old Croatian has failed to impress Real bosses since his €31 million move from Inter and a return to Serie A at city rivals Milan could happen ahead of the new campaign.



The pink journal also states that Bayern Munich and PSG have become the front-runners to sign Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam. The 26-year-old Algerian has also been heavily linked with Chelsea.



The pink journal also states that Bayern Munich and PSG have become the front-runners to sign Napoli full-backThe 26-year-old Algerian has also been heavily linked with Chelsea.