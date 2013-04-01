Juventus look to have joined the race for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes. The 24-year-old has been told by new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde that he’s surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou and the Serie A champions are ready to make their move.



Already linked with Roma’s Kevin Strootman, Juve see the Portuguese international as an alternative as the Giallorossi refuse to sanction any deal for their star Dutchman and having secured Frenchman Blaise Matuidi last week, CEO Beppe Marotta wants more reinforcements for the central areas.



Gomes has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham all interested but according to today’s Corriere dello Sport, the player could make the surprise switch to Italy.



Gabigol’s future remains uncertain. The 21-year-old is heading out on-loan from Inter this season but his proposed move to Sporting Lisbon has collapsed. Gazzetta dello Sport however, claims that Spoting’s bitter rivals Benfica and Liga side Malaga are now in for the former Liverpool target.



Roma are out on their own in the chase for Juan Cuadrado. The 29-year-old Colombian has been linked with a move to Arsenal but Sportitalia is convinced that the Giallorossi are the only serious contenders.



Gazzetta states that Torino will line-up Danish striker Kasper Dolberg to replace Andrea Belotti if the Italian international vacates the club this summer. The pink journal claims the 23-year-old is wanted by Monaco to replace Kylian Mbappe and are ready to activate the €100M release clause.



Reported Spurs target Suso has been contacted by Inter Milan. The Spanish striker, currently across the city at Milan, has an uncertain future having not signed a new contract but Rossoneri boss Vincenzo Montella want him to remain at Casa Milan this term.



