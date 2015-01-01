Juventus and Liverpool are locked in a battle to sign Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Giallorossi are looking to off-load the 22-year-old Argentine in order to make an assault on Atalanta for midfielder Franck Kessie.



Reports in the UK this morning also link the player with a possible move to Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp looks to bring in some much needed new blood after a disastrous January which has seen the Anfield cub exit two cup competitions in the space of five days.



The club from the Italian capital are also bound by Financial Fair-Play restrictions and need to balance their books by the summer which has also prompted them to look at possible big money departures. A fee of around £26.5 million looks set to be enough to persuade Roma to part with the player and now we could be in for a frantic last few days as both Juve and Liverpool make their respective moves.



OTHER HEADLINES:

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Middlebrough have beaten off competition from both Roma and Las Palmas for Spanish striker. The journal claims that the Premier League side now sits in pole-position to land the 23-year-old PSG man.

Lazio strikeris heading back from the AFCON 2017 tournament with his future still uncertain. The 21-year-old is being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United next season and Corriere dello Sport claims that talks may now start in earnest over a summer switch.



Leicester City targetis still uncertain about his future. The 25-year-old French striker, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League champions, wants to leave Sassuolo in the current window but club officials are thought to have already rejected an offer from Roma (Corriere dello Sport)