Inter Milan have told potential suitors of Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar to forget about signing him…for now.

The 23-year-old has been in outstanding form for the Nerazzurri this season leading to reports that Manchester City were interested in securing his services this summer.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport however, the Italian giants will not consider an exit until at least 2020, but the pink journal suggests that if the right offer is tabled, then they may reconsider.



City were reported as ready to make a €70M approach for the player who has a contract at the Nerazzurri until 2022.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Staying with Inter, coach Luciano Spalletti has dubbed highly-rated Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella as the “New Radja Nainggolan.” Gazzetta states that the Tuscan tactician, who was in charge of the Belgian during his time with AS Roma, has compared Barella to his former charge who also started life in Italy in Sardinia.







The 21-year-old Barella has been linked with a possible move to the Premier League with Manchester United among his admirers.



Paris Saint-Germain are ready to table a €100M bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Corriere dello Sport also states that Manchester United may return with another offer for the 22-year-old this summer after making enquiries in 2017.



