Inter have not given up the chase to try to bring Chelsea boss Antonio Conte back to Italy next season. Reports from the peninsula mirror those in The Sun is claiming that the Nerazzurri are prepared to offer the former Juve coach a king’s ransom to return home at the end of the season in which he could claim a domestic double with the West London side.



Conte has always maintained that he’s contented at Stamford Bridge and plans to move his family to London this summer. Inter owners The Suning Group, whilst delighted with the work undertaken by Stefano Pioli since he replaced Franck de Boer in November, are convinced they can bring Conte to the San Siro by making him one of the highest paid managers in the world with an offer of €15 million net per-season.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Antonio Sanabria. Estadio Deportivo reports that the 21-year-old Paraguay international, who is enjoying a great season in Spain with Real Betis, is one of Mauricio Pochettino’s primary summer targets.



Everton have expressed an interest in Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone. Tuttosport states that the 21-year-old striker, who is the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego, will be targeted by Toffees boss Ronald Koeman if he loses Romelu Lukaku this summer.



Corriere dello Sport states that Roma will target Unai Emery as their next coach if Luciano Spalletti replaces Massimo Allegri at Juventus this summer. The Tuscan is believed to be the Bianconeri’s number one choice if Allegri replaces Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.



Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has removed any talk of him possibly joining Milan this summer. The Spanish international told The Times India that he is now adapting to Antonio Conte’s tactics at Stamford Bridge and has no intention of leaving at the end of the current campaign.