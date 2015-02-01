Reports in Corriere dello Sport claims that Roma have now entered the race for exciting Danish striker Kasper Dolberg. The 25-year-old has had another outstanding season with Ajax, helping them to a Europa League Final berth against Manchester United next week.



His future however, remains uncertain with reports of offers coming in from the Premier League with Everton having already been heavily linked with a move. Back in Italy, Napoli have made their interest widely known and now it seems their Serie A rivals Roma have thrown their hat into the ring.

OTHER HEADLINES:



Faouzi Ghoulam is closing in on a new deal at the San Paolo. Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the 26-year-old Algerian international, who is being tracked by Chelsea, wants a new agreement without a substantial release clause.



Roma are pushing to tie down their Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman to a new deal in the capital. Corriere dello Sport states that the Giallorossi are ready to offer the 27-year-old Manchester United target a four-year deal worth €3.5M-a-season.



Last night’s Coppa Italia Final defeat to Juventus was almost the final act for three of Lazio’s most high-profile stars. Corriere dello Sport writes that defender Stefan di Vrij, midfielder Lucas Biglia and forward Keita Balde will all leave the club this summer.



