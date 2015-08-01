According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are set to challenge Liverpool for Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams. The 22-year-old has a host of top European sides chasing his signature and the Italian journal claims that Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has added the youngster to a long list of reinforcements he would like to see at the San Paolo next season.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the Spanish international and is believed to have already made contact with the Basque club in January over the player’s availability. Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, currently on-loan at AS Roma, is another of the Southern Italian club’s reported summer targets.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Simon Kjaer is wanted by AC Milan according to Turkish press reports. The 28-year-old Dane is currently plying his trade at Fenerbahce and has also been linked with a possible move to Chelsea.



Roma meanwhile, have put Milan boss Vincenzo Montella on the shortlist to replace Luciano Spalletti. The former Giallorossi striker and caretaker boss, is still held in high regard in the Italian capital and Corriere dello Sport writes that new Sporting Director Monchi could bring him back to the club this summer.



Gazzetta dello Sport states that Fiorentina has still not reached an agreement with Italian striker Federico Bernardeschi on a new contract at the club. The 23-year-old has been on the radar at Chelsea since the arrival of Antonio Conte and the West London club remain attentive to the situation.



