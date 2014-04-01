Chelsea target Lucas Biglia is on the verge of signing a new deal at Lazio. The 30-year-old Argentine had looked likely to be leaving the Italian capital with Blues boss Antonio Conte anxious to add him to the roster at Stamford Bridge. Now it seems as though the Biancocelesti captain has made a dramatic U-turn and will now remain at the club he joined in 2013.



Corriere dello Sport claims that the new deal will make him the highest paid player of President Claudio Lotito’s tenure at Lazio with Biglia set to earn around £2.8 million a season on a deal which will see home close out his career in the Eternal City.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Faouzi Ghoulam this summer. Spanish journal Sport claims that the coach Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of the 26-year-old Algerina international.



Real Madrid are set to rival Chelsea for Napoli full-backthis summer. Spanish journal Sport claims that the coach Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of the 26-year-old Algerina international.



Juventus are keeping a close eye on the situation between Real Madrid and Spanish midfielder Isco. Tuttosport claims that the 24-year-old will not renew his current deal in the Spanish capital and will look to move away in the summer.



Juventus are keeping a close eye on the situation between Real Madrid and Spanish midfielder. Tuttosport claims that the 24-year-old will not renew his current deal in the Spanish capital and will look to move away in the summer.



Milan midfielder Keisuke Honda will leave the club in the summer and according to Tuttosport, his destination could be England. The 30-year-old Japanese international has been linked with a move to Hull City as well as heading Stateside to the MLS.



Milan midfielderwill leave the club in the summer and according to Tuttosport, his destination could be England. The 30-year-old Japanese international has been linked with a move to Hull City as well as heading Stateside to the MLS.



Milan transfer target Cesc Fabregas has explained that he will fight for his place in the Chelsea starting XI. Speaking to Spanish TV the 29-year-old explained that he would do his best until the end of the season before weighing up his options.



Milan transfer targethas explained that he will fight for his place in the Chelsea starting XI. Speaking to Spanish TV the 29-year-old explained that he would do his best until the end of the season before weighing up his options.