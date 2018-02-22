Paper Talk: Manchester United & Liverpool on red-alert following Icardi's new contract demands; time running out for Can to complete his Juventus move
22 March at 12:00
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Argentine striker Mauro Icardi’s latest contract demands could see him leaving the San Siro at the end of the season.
The pink journal writes that the 25-year-old, whose current deal runs until 2021, is willing to put pen to paper on an improved deal, if the Nerazzurri are willing to pay him a staggering €9M-a-season.
With Inter trying to balance their Financial Fair-Play obligations, this sort of request would be out of the question and could lead to a clamour for his signature this summer.
Both Manchester United and Liverpool have made enquiries in the past along with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Icardi recently stated how much he loved his current employers and how much pride he took in being club captain. His wife, Wanda Nara, who is also his agent, recently stated that she could not guarantee he would stay at Inter long term, a statement that will make bad reading for Nerazzurri fans.
OTHER HEADLINES:
Juventus are getting fed up waiting for an answer from Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, as to whether he will be signing for them this summer. Gazzetta states that Bianconeri CEO Beppe Marotta, who has already offered him a four-year deal worth €5M-a-season, wants a definitive answer asa soon as possible.
Can is a free-agent in the summer but recently declared he had not made any decision on his future.
Premier League clubs will be on red-alert after reports in Italy stated that Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could leave the club if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League. The 19-year-old has a clause in his current deal that states that failure to reach Europe’s premier club competition, allows him to activate a €40M release clause.
Roma goalkeeper Alisson continues to make the headlines. The Brazilian number one, who is a reported target for Liverpool, is now understood to be the subject of a two-way tussle between Barcelona and Real Madrid (Mundo Deportivo).
Barcelona are also reported to be interested in PSG midfielder Adrian Rabiot. The 22-year-old, who has also been linked with both Roma and Arsenal, is entering the final year of his contract in the French capital (Mundo Deportivo)
Former Italian coaching legend Arrigo Sacchi has launched an extraordinary attack on Mino Raiola, the man who looks after the affairs of players such as Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Balotelli. After calling the Italian Football Federation “disgusting” for omitting the latter from the latest squad, Sacchi told Gazzetta that Railoa should; “say thank-you to football, not criticise it.”
Steve Mitchell
@barafundler
