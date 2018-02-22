According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Argentine striker Mauro Icardi’s latest contract demands could see him leaving the San Siro at the end of the season.



The pink journal writes that the 25-year-old, whose current deal runs until 2021, is willing to put pen to paper on an improved deal, if the Nerazzurri are willing to pay him a staggering €9M-a-season.



With Inter trying to balance their Financial Fair-Play obligations, this sort of request would be out of the question and could lead to a clamour for his signature this summer.



Both Manchester United and Liverpool have made enquiries in the past along with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.



Icardi recently stated how much he loved his current employers and how much pride he took in being club captain. His wife, Wanda Nara, who is also his agent, recently stated that she could not guarantee he would stay at Inter long term, a statement that will make bad reading for Nerazzurri fans.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Juventus are getting fed up waiting for an answer from Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, as to whether he will be signing for them this summer. Gazzetta states that Bianconeri CEO Beppe Marotta, who has already offered him a four-year deal worth €5M-a-season, wants a definitive answer asa soon as possible.

