Reports in Italy this morning suggest that Spurs has become the latest club to be linked with exciting young Czech striker Patrick Schick. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Premier League side have had scouts watching the Sampdoria player’s progress over the past few months and that they were in place at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday evening for the Genoa derby where he came on as a second-half substitute to turn the game in Samp's favour.



Chelsea are also monitoring the situation and they too had representatives in the port city to watch the game. Schick arrived in Italy last summer from Sparta Prague and initially rejected a move to Roma to head to Liguria.



OTHER HEADLINES:



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Atletico Madrid has expressed an interest in Sassuolo striker. The 22-year-old Italian is wanted by a host of clubs with Juventus and Inter believed to be the two front-runners.



​Tuttosport states that PSG play-maker Angel Di Maria is top of Juve’s wanted list this summer. The journal states the 29-year-old Argentine could be sold if the French champions receive offers of around €35-40 million.



Reports in OK Diario claim that Juventus are also lining up a summer move for Mateo Kovacic. The 22-year-old Croatian midfielder could leave Real Madrid in the summer and the Bianconeri are ready to challenge Premier League clubs to secure his services.



