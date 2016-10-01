Paper talk: Abramovich to sack Conte, Strootman boost for Liverpool & Man Utd
11 January at 11:55The January transfer window has just opened and European papers are full of transfer speculations. In Italy La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that Roma could sell Kevin Strootman in the January transfer window.
The Dutch International is wanted by Manchester United, Liverpool and Marseille and the giallorossi could decide to sell him by the end of the month.
The former Psv ace is reported to have handed in a transfer request last week and the club is open to sell all those players who are not happy to stay at the club.
Strootman has a € 45 million release clause that, however, can only be activated in the summer. It is believed, however, that Roma would sell Strootman for a similar fee in the current transfer window.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Stephan El Shaarawy could also leave Roma due to his lack of consistency.
Meantime Italian managers are among the most wanted in Europe. Il Corriere dello Sport claims Ancelotti has reached a verbal agreement with Arsenal and is set to take over at the North Lond club at the end of the season.
As for Chelsea, Roman Abramovich will sack Conte at the end of the season and is thinking of replacing him with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri who is being linked again with a move to the Stamford Bridge.
Conte is still wanted by AC Milan but is also in race to return in charge of Italy national team. What can be taken for granted is that this will be his last campaign in charge of Chelsea.
@lorebetto
Lorenzo Bettoni
