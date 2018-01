The January transfer window has just opened and European papers are full of transfer speculations. In Italy La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that Roma could sell Kevin Strootman in the January transfer window.The Dutch International is wanted byand the giallorossi could decide to sell him by the end of the month.The former Psv ace is reported to have handed in a transfer request last week and the club is open to sell all those players who are not happy to stay at the club.​Strootman has a​According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Stephan El Shaarawy could also leave Roma due to his lack of consistency.​Meantime Italian managers are among the most wanted in Europe. Il Corriere dello Sport claims Ancelotti has reached a verbal agreement with Arsenal and is set to take over at the North Lond club at the end of the season.As for Chelsea, Roman Abramovich will sack Conte at the end of the season and is thinking of replacing him with Juventus managerwho is being linked again with a move to the Stamford Bridge.Conte is still wanted by. What can be taken for granted is that this will be his last campaign in charge of Chelsea.@lorebettoLorenzo Bettoni