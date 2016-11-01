Paper talk: AC Milan complete first summer signing, Conte wants Florenzi

AC Milan have already completed their first summer signing as the rossoneri have reached an agreement to sign Sampdoria left-back Strinic at the end of the season.



Calciomercato.com revealed the rossoneri had closed an agreement with the Croatian defender in January and today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, confirms Strinic will be moving to the San Siro at the end of the season.



Strinic had been struggling with game time at Napoli but has now imposed himself as one of the most exciting left defenders in Serie A and AC Milan have managed to sign him as a free agent having already reached an agreement with the 30-year-old.



Strinic has two assists in 15 appearances with Sampdoria so far this season and the blucerchiati confirmed two days ago that talks between the Croatian and AC Milan had already begun.



​Meantime in Turin, Juventus are interested in signing Roma star Alessandro Florenzi whose contract with the giallorossi expires in 2019.



​According to Tuttosport, talks between Roma and the player’s agent Lucci have not begun yet and Juventus are strongly interested in signing the versatile midfielder.



​Florenzi Italy teammates playing for Juventus are reportedly trying to persuade the 26-year-old to join the Old Lady at the end of the season but the Turin-based paper claims Antonio Conte is also interested in signing the Italian at the end of the season.



The future of Conte at Chelsea is up in the air, but the former Juve manager would sign Florenzi for any other club he’ll join at the end of the season.



