Paper talk: AC Milan exodus, Arsenal tell Inter Mustafi price-tag

AC Milan have completed 11 signings this summer but one more player could arrive at the San Siro in the last days of negotiations. The rossoneri still need to sign a centre midfielder but executives of the Serie A giants will also focus their attention on selling some of AC Milan’s outcasts.



La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms what we wrote a few weeks ago: there are three/four players in on the verge of leaving AC Milan before the summer transfer window and these players are Gustavo Gomez, Gabriel Paletta, Mbaye Niang and José Sosa. Gomez, however, has just snubbed a move to Fenerbache and AC Milan failed to reach an agreement with the Turkish club as well. The rossoneri would rather keep him and sell Paletta instead. The latter is close to joining Lazio whilst Trabzonspor will soon make a bid to sign José Sosa.



As for Niang, he snubbed moves to Everton and Spartak Moscow as he only wants to join Torino. The Granata, however, have only offered € 10 million to sign the Frenchman whilst Spartak’s highest bid was € 22 million and that’s just as much as AC Milan want to cash in from the sale of the former Watford loanee.



Meantime, on the other side of Milan, Inter are in talks with Arsenal for the signing of Mustafi. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, The nerazzurri want to sign the Germany International on a two-season loan with option to buy. Arsenal would agree to sell the player using this formula but the Premier League giants want the option to buy the player to be in the region of € 25 million, whilst Inter have not offered more than € 16 million at the moment.



Mustafi joined Arsenal for € 40 million last summer and Wenger would agree to sell the Germany star but only on his conditions. Mustafi tops Inter summer shopping list with Man City’s Eliaquim Mangala who is considered the no. 1 alternative to the German defender.



AND THE REST



Roma have completed the signing of Patrik Schick for €40 million (various)



Napoli star Pepe Reina has snubbed a move to Psg in order to stay for one more year at Napoli (various)



Juventus will announce the signing of Benedikt Howedes in the coming hours



Man Utd target Ivan Perisic is set to sign a contract extension with Inter worth € 4.6 million-a-year (Corriere dello Sport)



Juventus will make one last attempt to sign Keita Balde before the summer transfer window closes (Corriere dello Sport)



Inter are interested in signing Tottenham outcast Moussa Sissoko (Tuttosport)

