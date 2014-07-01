Paper Talk: AC Milan midfielder set for shock exit, Barça president praises Dybala

AC Milan midfielder José Sosa is set to leave AC Milan to join Trabzonspor, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Turkish transfer window, in fact, ends on the 8th of September and the Turkish club have recently increased their offer putting € 6 million on the table.



The former Besiktas star had initially snubbed a return to Turkey but the Italian paper claims the Argentinean could have now been persuaded by the offer of Trabzonspor as the 32-year-old has been offered a salary in the region of € 5 million-a-year.



There are still a few hours left before the end of negotiations and the sale of José Sosa could be the last summer transfer activity of the rossoneri.



Meantime, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has released an interview with Tuttosport ahead of the blaugrana’s Champions League clash against Juventus.



The two clubs will face each other at the Cam Nou on the 12th of September and Bartomeu has praised Paulo Dybala, a long time target of the La Liga giants.



“Dybala is an amazing footballer but we are happy of the team we have”, Bartomeu said.

“He is a player of Juventus and we respect Juventus as well as his president Agnelli. There are no favourites between us and them, it will be a great game. I repeat, we respect Juventus.”