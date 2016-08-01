According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport AC Milan have set their sights on Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini who is arguably one of the most promising footballers of the entire Italian football panorama.



Pellegrini is a long-time target of many top Serie A clubs. The U21 Italy International has seven goals and five assists in 29 appearances with the neroverdi and Vincenzo Montella is a long time admirer of the 20-year-old as they worked together in Rome when Montella was the manager of one of the giallorossi youth teams.



AS Roma are also keeping a close eye on Pellegrini because they can activate a buy-back clause at the end of the season. The Serie A giants have a first-option clause which would allow them to sign the player for € 11 million at the end of the season. Should they fail to activate their buy-back clause, AC Milan would make an attempt to make Pellegrini the first summer signing for the 2017/18 campaign.







Meantime, Juventus are looking to strengthen their defensive pack give that many defenders of the Old Lady are now on the wrong side of their 30s. Either Dani Alves or Stephan Lichtsteiner could leave Juventus at the end of the season with the club eager to sign one younger full-back in the summer.



​According to a report of Tuttosport, the bianconeri have pounced on Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin with representatives of the Old Lady who scouted the 22-year-old during the U21 International friendly between Italy and Spain two days ago.



Bellerin’s Arsenal contract, however, runs until 2023 and he’s not the real priority of Juventus given that the Serie A giants’ number one defensive target for next summer is AC Milan and Italy unhappy defender Mattia De Sciglio.









AND THE REST



Inter are open to sell Manchester United target Marcelo Brozovic at the end of the season (Tuttosport)



​Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is AC Milan’s number one target to reinforce their attacking department (Corriere dello Sport)



​Juventus starlet Marko Pjaca could be ruled out for the season as the Croat picked up a serious knee injury yesterday night while on International duty (various)



AS Roma’s designated new sporting director Monchi has set his sights on Lenglet who could replace Kostas Manolas at the Olimpico (Corriere dello Sport)



Marco Asensio and Inaki Williams are also being scouted by Juventus (Tuttosport)



​Romelu Lukaku wants Everton exit as he wants to play for a Champions League club next season, he has already informed the Toffees that he won’t sign a contract extension with the club (Tuttosport)

