Chinese consortium Sino-Europe is. The Berlusconi presidency will end at the beginning of March with new Chinese owners ready to replace him at the club . As we reported yesterday, the rossoneri summer transfer budget will be in the region of € 120-130 million and today’s edition of La Repubblica reveals the transfer shortlist of the rossoneri for next summer.The priority for the attack. AC Milan, however, hope to get a discount as the player’s price-tag is in the region of € 80 million, whilst AC Milan are only open to spend somewhere around € 65-70 million. The club’s new director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli is a long time admirer of the Gabon International and would love to take him back to Milan. Lazio staris an option for the wings, whilstwill return to EvertonAs for the rossoneri defensive pack,is a key transfer target for the rossoneri although the Dutchman is also on Manchester United and Chelsea agendas. Villareal’scould be an easier transfer target to sign in the summer.are the chosen ones in midfield and AC Milan would have also made an attempt to sign Rudy as a free agent, but the player has already an agreement with Bayern Munich for the next season.As for the other two big Serie A clubs,will be battling it out for the signing of several big names next summer.andare on both squads’ shortlist even if their priority signing is unhappy Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez. According to Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal could demand, as new contract talks with are still stalling and the player could become a free agent in 2018.Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has picked up a muscle injury and has been ruled out from the bianconeri incoming Champions League clash against Porto (various)Lazio midfielder claims he dreamt of playing for AC Milan (Gazzetta)Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri claims Napoli will need to be ‘fearless’ in order to knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League (various)Rodrigo Bentancur is set to have his medical with Juventus after the final day of the Sub20 South American Championship (Tuttosport)