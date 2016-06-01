Paper talk: AC Milan summer shopping list revealed, Inter to rival Juve for signing of Arsenal star
11 February at 10:30Chinese consortium Sino-Europe is set to finalize AC Milan takeover. The Berlusconi presidency will end at the beginning of March with new Chinese owners ready to replace him at the club. As we reported yesterday, the rossoneri summer transfer budget will be in the region of € 120-130 million and today’s edition of La Repubblica reveals the transfer shortlist of the rossoneri for next summer.
The priority for the attack is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. AC Milan, however, hope to get a discount as the player’s price-tag is in the region of € 80 million, whilst AC Milan are only open to spend somewhere around € 65-70 million. The club’s new director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli is a long time admirer of the Gabon International and would love to take him back to Milan. Lazio star Keita is an option for the wings, whilst Gerard Deulofeu will return to Everton
As for the rossoneri defensive pack, Stefan De Vrij is a key transfer target for the rossoneri although the Dutchman is also on Manchester United and Chelsea agendas. Villareal’s Mateo Musacchio could be an easier transfer target to sign in the summer.
Mahmoud Dahoud and Luiz Gustavo are the chosen ones in midfield and AC Milan would have also made an attempt to sign Rudy as a free agent, but the player has already an agreement with Bayern Munich for the next season.
As for the other two big Serie A clubs, Juventus and Inter will be battling it out for the signing of several big names next summer. Marco Verratti, Domenico Berardi and Corentin Tolisso are on both squads’ shortlist even if their priority signing is unhappy Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez. According to Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal could demand €50 million to sell the former Barcelona star in the summer, as new contract talks with are still stalling and the player could become a free agent in 2018.
AND THE REST
Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu (on loan at AC Milan until the end of the season) claims he doesn’t want to be a ‘prisoner of Barcelona (Premium Sport)
Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has picked up a muscle injury and has been ruled out from the bianconeri incoming Champions League clash against Porto (various)
Lazio midfielder claims he dreamt of playing for AC Milan (Gazzetta)
Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri claims Napoli will need to be ‘fearless’ in order to knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League (various)
Rodrigo Bentancur is set to have his medical with Juventus after the final day of the Sub20 South American Championship (Tuttosport)
