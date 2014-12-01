AC Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma is the most wanted goalkeeper in the world and AC Milan want the 18-year-old to become their new captain next season, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.



The offer of the Serie A giants also includes a contract extension until 2022 with a new € 3.2 million-a-year salary. Trouble is, Manchester United and Real Madrid are said to be ready to offer the Italy wonderkid a € 7.5 million-a-year deal offering AC Milan € 50 million to sign their promising goalkeeper at the end of the season.



The player’s agent Mino Raiola wants to know AC Milan’s plans for the future before making Donnarumma sign a new deal but the rossoneri are now in a hurry to see their most promising player sign a new contract given that Donnarumma’s current agreement expires in 2018.



​Raiola is aware of the interest of the best European clubs and has requested AC Milan a new € 4-million-a-year deal.







​Meantime Juventus are looking to sign a new centre-forward who would become Higuain’s back-up in the future. According to Tuttosport, Juventus will meet the agent of Patrick Schick in the next few hours.



The 21-year-old striker has imposed himself as one of the most promising strikers in Italy and Sampdoria are going to offer him a contract extension. The blucerchiati want Schick to extend his stay at the club until 2022 increasing his release clause from € 25 to € 42 million.



​Juventus, however, want to reach an agreement to sign Schick as soon as possible and are also ready to keep the player on loan at Sampdoria for one more season but they want to close an agreement as soon as possible as many top European clubs are being scouting the U21 Czech Republic International, including Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are also monitoring the situation of the 21-year-old striker.



AND THE REST



​Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli claims Paul Pogba ‘would like to be at Juventus’ now (Tuttosport)



AC Milan do not want to sell Juventus target Mattia De Sciglio (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Andrea Belotti claims he’s not worth € 100 million amid Chelsea and Man Utd interest (various)



Max Allegri could sign a contract extension with Juventus at the end of the season (Tuttosport)



AC Milan star winger Suso could sign a contract extension until 2022 (Gazzetta dello Sport)



​Chelsea and Manchester United targets Antonio Rudiger and Kostas Manolas are being shortlisted by Inter as possible defence reinforcement for next season (Gazzetta dello Sport)



AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea and Bayern Munich target Ghoulam who will be leaving Napoli at the end of the season (Tuttosport)



Inter have told Simeone to decide his own salary as the nerazzurri have El Cholo their number one target to replace Pioli at the end of the season (Coriere dello Sport)

