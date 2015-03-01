AC Milan will be looking to strengthen their squad next summer as the rossoneri want to return to the top of Italian and European football. New Chinese owners will provide a huge transfer budget, probably in the region of € 150 million and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport a big slice of the budget will be used to sign a new top-class striker.



According to the Italian paper, four big names have been included in AC Milan’s transfer shortlist, including Real Madrid stars Alvaro Morata and Karim Benzema. Zinedine Zidane, however, does not want his compatriot to leave the Bernabeu and would be open to sell Morata instead. The Spaniard is not happy with his game time in Madrid and is reportedly willing to leave the club although Chelsea are in pole position to sign the former Juve star in the summer.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lyon’s Alexander Lacazette are also being shortlisted as potential new strikers for AC Milan. The Frenchman is also being linked with a summer move to Arsenal.







Meantime, Juventus continue their pursuit of a new winger and according to a report of Tuttosport, Bayern Munich star Douglas Costa is one of the players Juventus are monitoring. The Brazilian dropped a social media hint over a possible summer move to the J Stadium but according to Tuttosport the former Shakhtar ace is not the only player on Juve’s shopping list.



The Turin-based paper claims Angel Di Maria is also being shortlisted as a potential attacking reinforcement for the summer alongside Thomas Lemar and Federico Bernardeschi. Di Maria’s PSG deal expires in 2019. The Argentina star has 13 goals and as much assists in 38 appearances in all competitions so far this season.



AND THE REST



PSG boss Unai Emery has reached a preliminary agreement with AS Roma (Corriere dello Sport)



​Even if Laurent Blanc is also being linked with the giallorossi job (Gazzetta)



Vincenzo Montella wants AC Milan to sign Man Utd targets Stefan De Vrij and Keita Balde (Corriere dello Sport)



​Juventus have opened new contract talks with Max Allegri (Corriere dello Sport)



Juve’s defensive pack is thought to be worth over € 100 million (Tuttosport)



Inter boss Stefano Pioli is being linked with a summer move to Fiorentina as the nerazzurri are still dreaming of signing either Simeone or Conte (Corriere dello Sport)

