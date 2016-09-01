Paper talk: AC Milan winger set for Barcelona return. Bonucci fined for altercation with Allegri

Gerard Deulofeu joined AC Milan in a dry loan deal last January and has already become a key player for the rossoneri. The Spanish winger netted his first goal for the rossoneri in yesterday’s 2-1 home win against Fiorentina and had previously registered his first assist in last week’s win over Bologna.



Deulofeu is putting down some impressing performances but he’s not likely to stay at AC Milan. The Serie A giants do not have any option to make his move permanent, nor Everton will take him back to Liverpool. La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms that the 22-year-old could return to Barcelona at the end of the season given that the blaugrana have a € 12 million buy-back clause.



The LaLiga giants would not keep Deulofeu in their squad but will be looking to sell him to another European club in order to free up some cash to spend in the summer transfer window.



Meantime, at Juventus, star defender Leonardo Bonucci and manager Max Allegri had an altercation during the Old Lady’s 4-1 win over Palermo on Friday and the Italian defender will be fined for his behaviour during the bianconeri win, Tuttosport reports.

Bonucci is the last Juventus player to have had a debate with Allegri this season as Sami Khedira, Stefan Lichtsteiner, Mario Mandzukic, Dani Alves Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala have already altercation with the Italian tactician although none of them has been fined.



AND THE REST



​Barcelona fans booed Luis Enrique in the blaugrana’s Camp Nou clash against Leaganes in the week-end. The contract of the Catalan boss expires at the end of the season (Corriere dello Sport)



​Gonzalo Higuain and Edin Dzeko are the current Serie A top scorers with 19 goals. The former Man City hit-man has already netted 29 goals in all competitions (various)



​Former West Ham flop Simone Zaza has netted his first goal for Valencia



Mino Raiola has demanded € 4 million-a-year for his top client Gigio Donnarumma to make him sing a contract extension with AC Milan.



AC Milan have set sights on unhappy Arsenal striker Lucas Perez (Il Messaggero)

