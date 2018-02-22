Paper talk: Arsenal competition for AC Milan striker, Emre Can move put on hold
05 March at 10:35The sudden death of Davide Astori is the news that every sport paper in Italy report in their front pages. The Fiorentina captain died in his sleep on Saturday night and every match in program on Sunday was rightly postponed to pay tribute to the 31-year-old Fiorentina captain.
“Ciao Capitano” (Goodbye Captain), writes Il Corriere dello Sport in their front page. “A son, a man, a dad”, is the headline chosen by Tuttosport and “The strength of Davide” is the headline picked up by La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Italian papers this morning are of course packed with reports from Florence and the rest of Italy. Calciomercato.com followed live every reaction from Florence and on social media yesterday and will be doing the same today.
Aside from Astori’s tragic death, Italian papers also focus on the remaining of the season as well as on transfer negotiations.
One of the hot names of the next summer transfer window will be the one of Andre Silva. The Portuguese striker is failing to justify his € 34 million price-tag and although the rossoneri would prefer not to sell him after only one season, the player’s agent Jorge Mendes may be pushing for his client to leave the San Siro at the end of the season.
According to Tuttosport, Monaco, Valencia and Wolverhampton are interested in signing the former Porto star. The English Championship side made a bid to sign Andre Silva in the January transfer window but AC Milan refused to sell their striker. Reports in England suggest Arsenal also want to sign the promising striker who is failing to impress in Italy so far this season.
Meantime in Turin Juventus are waiting for Emre Can to sign his contract with the Old Lady. Still according to Tuttosport, however, there are two reasons why the Germany International has not signed decided to join Juventus yet.
The player has an agreement with the Serie A giants but wants to postpone the announcement as he wants to remain focused on Liverpool only and get to the World Cup in the best psychological condition possible. Secondly, the player’s agent wants to have some commissions and the Old Lady is still talking to him trying to reach an agreement and close the deal with all the parties involved. Juve are leading the race for Can but with no paper signed, the future of Emre Can is very much open to every option.
