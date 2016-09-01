The week-end action ends as transfer speculations begin again with just two days left in the January transfer window. According to reports in England, Arsenal are still negotiating with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian tactician has been identified as a possible replacement for Arsene Wnger whose Arsenal contract expires in the summer.



Allegri is also a target of Tottenham as the Spurs could see Mauricio Pochettino join Barcelona in the summer. According to the Sunday Express , Arsenal are in advanced transfer talks with the Italian tactician. Allegri’s Juventus deal runs until 2018. The Italian boss and current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte are the only coaches to have won the Serie A title in the last six years.







​Meantime, German paper Bild reports that Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Fiorentina star strike Nikola Kalinic in the summer. The Croatian star is among the best Serie A striker and has recently rejected a big-money move to Tianjin Quanjian, the same club that had tried to sign Chelsea ace Diego Costa.



Kalinic has opted to stay at Fiorentina but a summer transfer of the Croatia International is now in the cards. Borussia Dortmund could sign him to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is said to be a top transfer target of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City next season. Kalinic, 29, has a release clause of € 50 million and Fiorentina are not open to sell him for less than that fee.



AND THE REST



​Chelsea are interested in signing Sevilla outcast Salvatore Sirigu to replace Asmir Begovic (The Sun)



AC Milan are set to complete the signing of Lucas Ocampos as the player undergoes medical today (various)



​Chelsea have joined Manchester United in race to sign Antoine Griezmann in the summer. The Frenchman has a release clause set to € 100 million (Telegraph)



​Tottenham want to sign former Man Utd striker Wilfred Zaha for € 25 million (Sun)



Atalanta striker Alberto Paloschi is wanted by 4-5 Serie A clubs, including his former club Chievo Verona (Gazzetta)



​Juventus are set to make one last offer to sign Wolfsburg star Luiz Gustavo in January (Corriere dello Sport)



Southampton and Napoli representatives will meet today in Milan to discuss Manolo Gabbiadini's January move.