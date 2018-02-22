Paper talk: Arsenal tell Juve Bellerin price-tag, AC Milan’s plan for Depay

Juventus are already focusing on how to strengthen the team for the next season and according to today’s edition of Tuttosport the bianconeri are still interested in signing Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin.



The Spaniard may leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season but the Turin-based paper claims Wenger will not accept to sell the former Barcelona starlet for less than € 50 million.



According to Tuttosport Arsenal have informed Juventus about the price-tag of the talented full-back who had also been tracked by both Barcelona and Manchester City. The Catalan club, however, is reported to have retired from the race to sign Bellerin as they believe Nelson Semedo will show some improvements over the next few months.



​Juventus are not open to match Arsenal’s price-tag for Bellerin and will only accept to sign the player for a lower transfer fee.



Tuttosport also reports that AC Milan are strongly interested in signing former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay. The Dutch ace is now contracted with Lyon and according to Tuttosport, the rossoneri will manage to sign the player selling Gigio Donnarumma who is wanted by Real Madrid and Psg.



​With Pepe Reina who has had AC Milan medical earlier this week, Donnarumma is expected to leave the San Siro at the end of the season and the Serie A giants aim to cash in more than € 40 million that will be invested to sign Depay from Lyon.



