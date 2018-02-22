Paper Talk: Auba linked with shock AC Milan return, Juve want €20m Liverpool target

Italy play a friendly game against Argentina at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium tonight. The azzurri are set to play their first game in 130 days and tonight’s Argentina friendly will be their first match played since their home draw against Sweden that lead to their shock World Cup elimination.



The latest news on tonight’s game are in every front page of Italian papers this morning but Italian media also focus their attention on the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan will try to bolster their attacking department at the end of the current campaign and both Andrea Belotti and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are still on the rossoneri’s radars.



The Italian paper claims ‘Auba’ has not settled in well in North London and that AC Milan will make an attempt to sign him. The Gabon captain is not the only Gunner shortlisted by the Serie A giants who are also willing to sign Jack Wilshere as a free agent.



​Meantime Juventus have set their sights on Liverpool and Bayern Munich target Hector. The Koln star could be sold at a very cheap price if his side are relegated at the end of the season. As of today Koln sit 17th in the Bundesliga table and according to Tuttosport Juventus want to sign the Germany International for a fee in the region of € 15/20 million.



Valencia’s José Gaya and Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian are also on the Old Lady’s summer shopping list with the Red Devil who is expected to move to Juventus at the end of the season.



