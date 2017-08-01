Chelsea are hoping that Diego Costa ends up at AC Milan,

The Brazilian-born star has made it clear that he wants to leave Chelsea, and ideally return to Atletico Madrid, his former club.

The Blues don’t want to wait until January, when the Spanish side’s transfer ban is lifted, and would rather sell on the 28-year-old as soon as possible.

Liverpool have rejected a second offer from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho,

The French outlet confirm that the Anfield side had already said no to an €80 million offer for the 25-year-old, and have now shot down an €100 million bid.

Neymar has told Barcelona that he is moving, according to the latest reports.

beIN Sports write that the former Santos star has already told the club’s directors that

“A source close to Barcelona’s directors has confirmed to beIN Sports that Neymar will leave the club,” their report reads.

Alex Sandro is set to be offered a new deal by Juventus,

Gianluca Minchiotti writes that the 26-year-old - who was the subject of a 68 million offer from Chelsea - will not be allowed to leave.



Why? Leonardo Bonucci’s departure.





The Italian international’s move to rivals Milan has prompted Juventus to decline any future offers, because it would remove another key name from the defence.

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester United and Liverpool target Antoine Griezmann to replace Neymar.

Sources reported this morning that the Brazilian star has told directors at the Nou Camp that he was going to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are set to pay

222 million for the star winger, who netted 20 goals in all competitions last season.

Sport write that Barcelona are thinking of replacing the 25-year-old with Griezmann, one of the best strikers in the world.





