Paper talk: Barça winger agrees Inter move, Man Utd lead Ozil race

The winter transfer window has just begun and there are already several players linked with a move to Serie A. Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu is one of those. The Spaniard impressed during his six-month spell at AC Milan last year and Inter now want to sign the former Everton man.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Deulofeu has agreed to join Inter with the nerazzurri who are open to sign him on loan with option to buy.



Barcelona, however, have demanded Skriniar in exchange for their forgotten winger. Talks between the two parties are ongoing but it is reported that the player wants to leave the Camp Nou as he needs game time to make it into Spain’s World Cup squad in the summer.



Il Corriere dello Sport has another hot news regarding the future of Mesut Ozil. The contract of the Germany International expires at the end of the season and according to the Italian paper, the Old Lady is considering offering the 29-year-old a contract to sign him as a free agent.



Ozil may be tempted to move to a new league and match up with his national team teammates Sami Khedira and – possibly – Emre Can who is closing in on a summer move to the Allianz Stadium.



Despite the interest of the bianconeri, Il Corriere dello Sport claims Manchester United are leading the race to sign the Germany International as José Mourinho is a long time admirer of the former Real Madrid ace.



​Ozil, however, may be attracted by the idea of playing in a new league and if that will be the case, the Old Lady will surety try to put him under contract.



