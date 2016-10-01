Paper talk: Barcelona duo set for Serie A move, Sturridge offered to Inter

The January transfer window will close in less than two weeks and there are already several Serie A clubs that need to make a few signings to strengthen their squads. Inter are desperate to get midfield reinforcements and the nerazzurri have begun talks to signboth Ramires and Rafinha.



The Barcelona midfielder is the priority of the Serie A giants and Piero Ausilio has just made return to Milan after a meeting held with the blaugrana. Inter have offered Barcelona to sign Rafinha on loan with option to buy and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport the two clubs are close to reaching an agreement.



Inter’s option to buy would be set to € 35 million and according to the Italian paper Barcelona will accept Inter’s bid if they raise their offer to € 38 million. Talks between the two clubs are ongoing and in the coming hours there will be more updates.



Meantime the nerazzurri have also been offered a chance to sign Liverpool striker Daniel Sturrdige. The Englishman is struggling with game time at Anfield Road and still according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter can only sign the striker on loan with option to buy.



Another player who is looking for more game time is Gerard Deulofeu. Coutinho’s arrival in Barcelona will prevent the former AC Milan star from having regular game time at the Camp Nou and Deulofeu wants to play as much games as possible to make into Spain’s World Cup squad in June.



Napoli are looking for an attacking winger after that Verdi refused to move to the San Paolo and Deulofeu is on the radar of the partenopei. Il Corriere dello Sport claims that talks between Napoi and the player’s agent have already begun although Napoli are only open to sign the player on loan with option to buy set to € 15/17 million.



If Barcelona accept the proposal of Napoli, Deulofeu’s Serie A return would be more than likely.

