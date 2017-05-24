Ander Herrera is wanted by Barcelona,

Sport (via the Mirror) write that the recently-crowned Europa League champions is being sounded out to replace Sergi Busquets, who isn’t getting any younger.

Lionel Messi has agreed to terms with Barcelona,

According to reports from the show El Partidazo de Cope, the Argentine star has agreed to extend until June 30th, 2021.

By then, the Argentine will be 34 years old, and will earn

40 million just for signing the new deal, as well as another

40m a year, if the reports are accurate.

OTHER HEADLINES

Real Madrid are ready to offer Alvaro Morata a big raise in order to keep him at the Bernabeu.

The Galacticos academy product has been at the centre of a European auction, with Milan recently reported to be ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for the

60 million man.

Zinedine Zidane is trying to convince the Spanish international to remain,

​Juventus are pulling out of the race for Corentin Tolisso, we can exclusively reveal.

Fabrizio Romano confirms that the Bianconeri have long chased the Lyon midfielder, seen as their priority to boost their midfield. Tolisso is also liked by Arsenal, not to mention Inter and Napoli.

What has changed so much is Tolisso’s price tag: costing only

40 million in October, the 23-year-old star is now considered to be worth





60m.

Manchester United and rivals City are ready to deliver a major battle in order to secure one of Brazil’s most promising goalkeepers.



They're set to scrap it out for Ederson Moraes, who has become Benfica's starting goalkeeper and could cost as little as €30 million, down from his huge €44m release clause.