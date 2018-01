Chelsea and Roma are close to completing the transfers of both Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri, Il Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport reports.According to Tuttosport, Roma and Chelsea have already agreed Emerson’s price-tag and are only negotiating a transfer fee for Dzeko Calciomercato.com exclusively talked to Emerson’s agent last week and he confirmed his client is willing to move to the Stamford Bridge in the January window.​Chelsea will sign Emerson for​Meantime the two parties are also finalizing a deal for Dzeko ( check out the latest updates ) and if no problems will emerge in the last stage of negotiations, Chelsea will sign both Dzeko and Emerson by the end of the week.Still according to Tuttosport, Juventus may wrap up a very important deal today.The Old Lady, in fact, wants to sign Cagliari promiseand a meeting between the chiefs of the two clubs is expected to take place today.Cagliari want € 20 million to sell Han but Juventus hope they canHan, 19, has also been linked withJuventus are in advanced talks and a deal to sign the promising striker could be finalized today although the player will only join Juve at the end of the season even if the bianconeri will manage to sign him in the current transfer window. Andrea Pirlo's son to have trial with Juventus