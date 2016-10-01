Paper talk: Chelsea agree Emerson fee, Juve could sign Spurs and Liverpool target today
22 January at 12:55Chelsea and Roma are close to completing the transfers of both Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri, Il Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport reports.
According to Tuttosport, Roma and Chelsea have already agreed Emerson’s price-tag and are only negotiating a transfer fee for Dzeko
Calciomercato.com exclusively talked to Emerson’s agent last week and he confirmed his client is willing to move to the Stamford Bridge in the January window.
Chelsea will sign Emerson for € 25 million although the fee could raise to € 30 million with add-ons.
Meantime the two parties are also finalizing a deal for Dzeko (check out the latest updates) and if no problems will emerge in the last stage of negotiations, Chelsea will sign both Dzeko and Emerson by the end of the week.
Still according to Tuttosport, Juventus may wrap up a very important deal today.
The Old Lady, in fact, wants to sign Cagliari promise Kwang-Son Han and a meeting between the chiefs of the two clubs is expected to take place today.
Cagliari want € 20 million to sell Han but Juventus hope they can lower the player’s price-tag by including Alberto Cerri in the deal.
Han, 19, has also been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham but Juventus are in pole position to sign the promising North Korean striker. Juventus are in advanced talks and a deal to sign the promising striker could be finalized today although the player will only join Juve at the end of the season even if the bianconeri will manage to sign him in the current transfer window.
