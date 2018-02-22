Paper talk: Chelsea and Arsenal make Allegri contact, Ancelotti set for Italy job

Juventus’ 1-0 home defeat against Napoli on Saturday night may cause a revolution at the club at the end of the season even if Juve will eventually manage to win the Scudetto. Reports in Italy claim both Juventus and Max Allegri are thinking of splitting up in the summer.



Problems, claims Tuttosport, are not caused by the team’s results but from the motivation of the manager who has never denied his will to coach a foreign club one day.



According to the Turin-based paper, Allegri is thinking of his position at the club and even if his contract expires in 2020, lack of motivation could lead him to bid his farewell to the Old Lady at the end of the season.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Allegri’s entourage has already been contacted by Chelsea and Arsenal. The parties are not in advanced talks and Allegri is one of the candidates for both jobs. Talks are not an advanced stage yet but Allegri is aware of the interest of both Premier League giants.



Meantime one of Allegri’s potential replacement, Carlo Ancelotti, is set to give his green light to the Italy job.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager met Costacurta and Fabbricini in Montecarlo yesterday and the two parties are said to be closet o reaching an agreement.



Ancelotti is wanted by several Premier League clubs and the Italian football federation has been trying to persuade the Italian tactician to snub a return to England and sign an agreement with Italy.



An agreement between the Italian manager and the Football federation is close to being reached. Ancelotti’s son Davide will be included in Italy’s technical staff and one of Italy’s great of the past (Buffon, Pirlo, Maldini or Ambrosini) is expected to join Ancelotti’s staff as well.



