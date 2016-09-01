Chelsea and Manchester United have emerged as possible contenders for Atalanta midfield star Frank Kessié who is impressing in the first Serie A season of his career. The 19-year-old has attracted the interest of the best European clubs out there but according to Il Corriere dello Sport his future won’t be in the Premier League.



The Italian paper, in fact, reports Atalanta have reached an economic agreement with AS Roma. The Ivorian midfielder will cost the giallorossi € 28 million plus the season loan of one of AS Roma’s starlets: Marchizza (defender) or Tomminello (striker).



The player is also rumoured to have accepted AS Roma’s proposal with the giallorossi who have offered the 19-year-old a five-year, € 1.4 million-a-year contract. Kessié to AS Roma is basically a done deal, so much so the player will reportedly undergo his medical with AS Roma in the next few days.







Meantime Juventus have pounced on another promising Serie A midfielder: Mamadou Coulibaly, an 18-year-ol midfielder under contract with Pescara until 2019. No secret that the player’s agent Donato Di Campli (same agent of Marco Verratti) is on very good terms with the Old Lady and according to Tuttosport the Serie A giants have already made contact to sign Coulibaly in the summer.



Pescara, however, are in no rush to sell their promising midfielder although Juventus may decide to sign the player not and leave him on loan at his current club for six months or one year. The player’s agent has tipped Coulibaly to become the next Pogba. Di Campli has gone ever further claiming that the Senegalese midfielder can become ‘three times better’ than the Manchester United star.



AND THE REST



Inter have opened transfer talks to sign Dries Mertens (Cm.com)



​Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has reached a preliminary agreement with AC Milan over a summer move (Gazzetta)



​Keita Bale has also agreed to move to the San Siro (Gazzetta)



​Juventus want to sign Sampdoria star striker Patrik Schick (Tuttosport)



Paulo Dybala has signed a new € 7-million-a-year deal at Juventus becoming the second biggest earner in Serie A (Gazzetta)



Man Utd target Milinkovic-Savic has signed a contract extension with Lazio (various)



AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti has claimed that Tottenham loanee Federico Fazio is ‘vital’ for the giallorossi (Gazzetta)



Napoli are interested in signing Chelsea loanee star Bertrand Traore (Corriere dello Sport)



Inter have joined Manchester United in race to sign Bernardo Silva (Tuttosport)

