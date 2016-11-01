Paper talk: Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham for Ancelotti, Nainggolan January exit

The future of Carlo Ancelotti is becoming a matter of interest for several top European clubs. The Italian was sacked by Bayern Munich at the beginning of the current campaign and he is going to chose his next destination at the end of the club.



Il Corriere dello Sport reported a few days ago that the former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Psg had reached a verbal agreement with Arsenal but the same Italian paper announce today that there are more Premier League clubs interested in welcoming the services of Ancelotti at the end of the season.



​Chelsea and Tottenham, in fact, are also considering hiring Ancelotti in the summer. Antonio Conte will leave Stamford Bridge in June and Pochettino is wanted by the best European clubs. Ancelotti may also have a chance to become Italy national team coach but he will only make a decision about his future in the coming months.



​Meantime, Roma are set to sell Radja Nainggolan in the current transfer window. The Belgium International is reported to have been offered € 12 million-a-year by Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, whilst the offer for Roma is in the region of € 50 million.



​According to La Gazzetta dello Sport the Serie A giants are determined to accept the offer but given that Guangzhou could be required to pay up to € 44 million to finalize the deal, they would be required to pay up to € 44 million in taxes, that’s why Nainggolan may move to China on loan with option to buy.



Lorenzo Bettoni (@lorebetto)