The 2016/17 campaign is edging closer to the its end with the best European clubs that are already planning their transfer strategies for the summer. Chelsea, Inter and Juventus for example have set sights on Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport the Italy star has already taken a decision over his future.



The Italian paper claims Bernardeschi won’t join Juventus at the end of the season and that he has already informed Juventus’ captain Gigi Buffon about his decision. Bernardeschi and Buffon come from the same city (Carrara) and they are very close friend. Bernardeschi has rejected the chance to move to Juve in order not to betray Fiorentina fans given that the rivalry between them and Juventus is one of the biggest of Italian football.



​Bernardeschi has not three options for his future: the first one is to stay at Fiorentina for one more season or leave the Franchi to join either Chelsea or Inter. The Premier League giants have already offered ‘Berna’ a € 5 million-a-year-deal and Inter’s offer is also said to be ‘very important’.



The player, however, would not mind staying at the Franchi for one more season and leave the club after the 2018 World Cup, possibly signing a new contract with a € 55-60 release clause which would make his departure from Fiorentina way easier.







Meantime Il Corriere dello Sport confirms Liverpool are set to miss out on Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne whose contract extension will be announced by Napoli today.



Insigne has agreed to extend his stay at the San Paolo until 2022. The Italy star will earn € 5 million-a-year and is set to become one of the club’s legends given that he’s a product of the club’s academy. Insigne’s new deal is not going to include any release clause, leaving Liverpool with no options but to look somewhere else if they are to sign a new winger in the summer. Insigne is not available anymore. He has committed his future to Napoli and the club will make it official today.



AND THE REST



Lazio claim Inter and AC Milan are being helped by referees in their race to qualify for Europe (Corriere dello Sport)



Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri wants Napoli stars to remain at the club if they manage to finish second this season (Gazzetta dello Sport)



PSG boss Unai Emery is Roma’s number one target to replace Luciano Spalletti next season (Corriere dello Sport)



The video assistant referee will be used in every Serie A game next season (various)

Torino president Urbano Cairo claims he wants Joe Hart to stay at the club (Tuttosport)



