This morning papers in Italy are mainly focused on reaction and analysis of yesterday's Champions League clash between Juventus and Tottenham (READ MORE HERE) but there are also a few interesting transfer reports.



Talking of transfers, it is safe to say Mino Raiola and Inter are not allies at the moment. According to the latest report of Il Corriere dello Sport, in fact, the Italian agent is pushing for Mauro Icardi to move to Manchester United in the summer and has already informer the Argentinean striker about the offer of the Red Devils.



Raiola is not Icardi’s agent but the Italian wants to work as an intermediary for Inter in case the club decide to sell their striker at the end of the season. Inter are not even thinking of selling Icardi right now and the striker has a € 110 million release clause included in his contract. That means whoever wants to pay that fee needs no intermediary, just a phone call.



The Argentinean striker wants Inter stay but he could change his mind if the nerazzurri fail to qualify for the Champions League. At the same time Inter are reported to be willing to offer him a new deal to raise his release clause.







Meantime the player’s real agent (and wife) Wanda Nara has been listening to offers of Psg and Real Madrid as well. Raiola had been trying to add Icardi to his client list and is pushing for ‘Maurito’ to join Manchester United. At the moment, however, he does not have many chances to persuade Inter and Icardi to part companies at the end of the season but Il Corriere dello Sport claims Raiola will not give up.



Meantime Timo Werner has rejected a contract extension offer made by his club RB Leipzig. According to Tuttosport the Germany International is aware of the interest of many top clubs in Europe and has snubbed a chance to extend his stay at the club.



The club’s director of football Ralf Rangnick, however, has denied that the player wants to leave the club: “There is nothing to be worried about. Timo is one of our best players and his contract runs through 2020. There is still plenty of time to talk, we are in no rush”, the German said.



​Werner, however, is reported to be wanted by every top club in Premier League, including Chelsea and Liverpool. “There are many top clubs in Europe: Atletico, Real and Barça in Spain, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, United and City in England”, Werner has recently revealed.



The 21-year-old could be on his way out of Leipzig after the World Cup, Tuttosport claims.



