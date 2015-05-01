No secret that Antonio Conte is Inter’s priority to become the manager of the nerazzurri in the 2017/18 campaign. The contract of the Italian tactician expires in 2019 and the Serie A giants think he’s the right man to start a new course at the San Siro.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, however, Conte will sign a contract extension with Chelsea. Gabriele Marcotti writes the Premier League table leaders are confident Conte won’t leave South West London after just one season at the club adding that Roman Abramovich is going to offer him a new deal at the end of the season.



Conte is going to be offered a new € 8-9 million-a-year deal which would make him become the third better paid manager in the Premier League after Mourinho and Guardiola. Conte is on a € 5.5 million-a-year deal and Inter are ready to offer him somewhere around € 10-15 million-a-year. Chelsea executive, however, believe money is no problem for the Italian but the Blues are aware that they will also need to match the manager’s requests in terms of new signings if they want him to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.







​Meantime, AC Milan are planning to build a brand-new squad in the summer. Many players will join the San Siro but many other will also leave. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports seven players are set to leave the club at the end of the season.



Mario Pasalic is expected to return to Chelsea although AC Milan have a first option clause, Mattia De Sciglio won’t sign a contract extension with the club and is destined to join Juventus. As for Mati Fernendez, the player may not be signed on a permanent deal from Fiorentin, whilst Gerard Deulofeu will make return to Barcelona with the blaugrana ready to activate their € 12 million buy-back clause.



The futures of Gustavo Gomez, Gianluca Lapadula and Carlos Bacca are also being considered by the Serie A giants and all of them are also expected to leave the club at the end of the season although no concrete offers have been received by AC Milan yet.







AND THE REST



Maurizio Sarri is set to sign a new long-term deal with Napoli (Corriere dello Sport)



Arsenal are interested in signing Torino star Daniele Baselli (Tuttosport)



Torino DS Gianluca Petrachi has confirmed AC Milan are interested in Andrea Belotti although it will be hard for a Serie A club to afford him given his € 100 million release clause (various)



​Zinedine Zidane says Juventus are the favourites in the Champions League final (various)



After the loss against Barcelona in the 2015 Champions League final, Claudio Marchisio promised Dybala they would have played another European final together (Tuttosport)



​Sami Khedira is expected to recover for the UCL final against Real Madrid (Tuttosport)



Antonio Rudiger has received a huge offer from Inter, according to the player’s agent (various)







