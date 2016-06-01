The future of Antonio Conte is one of the most debated issues in football at the moment. After his first year at the Stamford Bridge, in fact, the Italian tactician has failed to live up to expectations and is now on the brink at Chelsea.



The Premier League giants could sack the manager before the end of the season and reports in Spain claim Roman Abramovich has already opened talks with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique.



​According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conte is wanted by AC Milan, Inter and Italy national team although Psg and Real Madrid are also interested in welcoming his services.



The futures of both Emery and Zidane depends on the current Champions League campaign and Conte could replace one of them at the end of the season if neither the French nor the Spanish club win Europe’s elite competition in May.







The Italian paper, however, report Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is currently leading the race to take over at the Bernabeu.



As for Tottenham, Spurs will face Juventus in the Champions League in the last-16 stage and according to Il Corriere dello Sport Paulo Dybala is working to recover in time to play against the Premier League giants on the 13th of February.



​Dybala picked up a muscle injury one month ago and the Old Lady’s medical staff hope to recover him in time for the upcoming Spurs clash.



The Argentinean, however , would need ‘a miracle’ to recover in time for next week’s showdown not to mention that Allegri revealed last week that he does not want to rush to have Dybala back against Spurs.



@lorebetto