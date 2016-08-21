Philippe Coutinho is in contract talks with Liverpool over a new deal, with the Liverpool





His new deal will, according to the Echo, not include a release clause.

The Gazzetta and Tuttosport also claim that AC Milan are set to meet with M’Baye Niang in order to discuss the Everton, West Ham, Leicester and Crystal Palace target’s future.

The Rossoneri are willing to sacrifice the former Genoa man in order to nab Lucas Ocampos (who is on loan from Marseille, and would be loaned to Milan) or full-back Darko Lazovic, one of this season’s top performers at full-back.





The Corriere dello Sport claim that Inter have a very, very long shopping list.

New owners Suning want to jazz things up at the San Siro, with the likes of Jan Oblak





In attack, the likes of Sergio Aguero and Alexis Sanchez are the forbidden fruit, while Domenico Berardi and Federico Bernardeschi are the club's long-term ambitions.

German magazine Kicker (and the Gazzetta) claim, for their part, that an unwanted Mehdi Benatia may find himself without a club at the end of the season.

He already knows that the Old Lady won’t buy out his deal at the end of the current campaign, and that owners Bayern are also not interested in using him. Could Arsenal be interested?