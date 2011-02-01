Roma star Emerson Palmieri is finally set to join Chelsea although the Brazilian will move to the Stamford Bridge on his own as Edin Dzeko has not found an agreement with the Premier League champions.Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms Emerson will be in London today to undergo medical tests with the Premier League giants.The Italian paper claims Chelea will finalize Emerson’s move forThe player is now travelling to London and will have his medical today.The giallorossi have pounced onwho may replace the Brazilian at the Olimpico.​Meantime. On the contrary, they are in pole position to sign the Germany International.​According to Tuttosport the Old Lady hopes to wrap a up a deal with the 23-year-old in the coming weeks.​Despite the interest of Manchester City and Bayern Munich, Can is reportedly close to joining Juventus although“We are in race for every trophy and talks with Emre Can are ongoing. Negotiations are ongoing but his move to Juventus is not a done deal yet”, Juventus CEO Marotta said yesterday.Lorenzo Bettoni