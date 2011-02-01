Paper talk: Emerson Chelsea medical today, Juve closing in on Can
30 January at 11:50Roma star Emerson Palmieri is finally set to join Chelsea although the Brazilian will move to the Stamford Bridge on his own as Edin Dzeko has not found an agreement with the Premier League champions.
Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms Emerson will be in London today to undergo medical tests with the Premier League giants.
The Italian paper claims Chelea will finalize Emerson’s move for € 20 million plus € 8 million in add-ons.
The player is now travelling to London and will have his medical today.
The giallorossi have pounced on Aleix Vidal who may replace the Brazilian at the Olimpico.
Meantime Juventus have not given up on Emre Can. On the contrary, they are in pole position to sign the Germany International.
According to Tuttosport the Old Lady hopes to wrap a up a deal with the 23-year-old in the coming weeks.
Despite the interest of Manchester City and Bayern Munich, Can is reportedly close to joining Juventus although chiefs of the Serie A giants want to close a deal as soon as possible.
“We are in race for every trophy and talks with Emre Can are ongoing. Negotiations are ongoing but his move to Juventus is not a done deal yet”, Juventus CEO Marotta said yesterday.
Lorenzo Bettoni
