Several Serie A clubs will be signing a few players in the January transfer window and Inter make no exception.



The nerazzurri are desperate to sign one centre-back and a new wide player and talks with several top clubs and players are ongoing since several weeks.



​According to the latest report of Il Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport, the nerazzurri have set their sights on Barcelona man Rafinha. The Brazilian has been struggling with injuries over the last six months and Inter are open to sign him on loan with option to buy.



​Barcelona are reportedly open to sell the Brazilian with a similar formula and the nerazzurri may wrap up a deal in January once they will be reassured about the player’s physical shape.



Inter transfer strategies, however, do also concern Real Madrid with the Merengues who are known to be long time admirers of Inter star Mauro Icardi. The Argentinean’s release clause is set to € 110 million, a fee that many top clubs can afford in the summer.







​According to Il Corriere dello Sport, new contract talks between Inter and Icardi have not begun yet. Inter’s idea is to extend the player’s stay improving his release clause. Reports in Spain claim Icardi has already made his medical with Real Madrid ahead of a summer move to the Bernabeu but the player’s agent and wife Wanda Nara has denied such claims.



​Meantime in Turin Juventus are closing in on the signing of Emre Can.

Il Corriere dello Sport claims Marotta has already informed Liverpool about ongoing negotiations with the player’s entourage.



The German is close to reaching an agreement with the bianconeri and is expected to move to Turin as a free agent at the end of the season. Juventus want to persuade Liverpool to sell the player in the current transfer window but the Reds are not open to sell another one of their star after Coutinho.



The Italian paper claims Can is happy to join Juventus, so much so he has rejected offers of both Manchester City and Bayern Munich in order to join the Old Lady at the end of the season.



