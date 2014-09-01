The transfer window has finally come to an end for Italian and Premier League clubs. La Liga sides have a few more hours left as the transfer window there ends at midnight. All the eyes are on Barcelona with the blaugrana who want to make one more signing before the end of the summer. Mesut Ozil, Riyad Mahrez and Coutinho are all being linked with a move to the Camp Nou but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport it’s Di Maria the player that the La Liga giants will try to sign today.













According to the Italian paper Barcelona will make a final bid to sign the Argentinean as executives of the club are pretty sure that Liverpool won’t accept their latest € 150 million bid for Coutinho. As for Mahrez, the player left the Algeria training camp yesterday but he has not joined a new club yet and Barcelona seem to be the only big club that the Leicester City star can realistically join in the coming hours. Let’s see who Barcelona will end up with.







Meantime, Il Corriere dello Sport insists that Emre Can remains a top target of Juventus. The German is not going to sign a contract extension with Liverpool and according to the Rome-based paper he has already reached an agreement with the Serie A giants who will make a new attempt to sign him in January.



If Liverpool won’t sell the German during the next transfer window, the Old Lady will probably sign him as a free agent in summer 2018.



Check out all the done deals in Serie A with predicted line-ups.

