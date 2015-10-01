Paper Talk: Evra offered Old Trafford coaching role; Kalinic to move to West Ham in July
07 January at 11:06
Reports in today’s Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Juventus full-back Patrice Evra will leave the club in January and make a return to Manchester United, as part of Jose Mourinho’s backroom staff.
The pink journal claims that the Portuguese tactician is in favour of placing former players into coaching roles at Old Trafford and having spent eight years at the club, sees the 35-year-old Evra as the perfect example. Whether the Frenchman, who cited the lack of first-team football as a reason for possibly leaving Turin, would accept such a position is still unclear as both he and his agent remain coy over where his future will lie.
OTHER HEADLINES:
Bologna are looking to sign Leicester City defender Yohan Benalouane. The 29-year-old is currently in Serie A on-loan with Fiorentina but Corriere dello Sport believes he could make the switch to the Rossoblu this month.
Roma have reached an agreement with West Ham United for Sofiane Feghouli writes Gazzetta dello Sport. The Giallorossi will bring the 27-year-old Algerian winger in on-loan in January before completing a €12 million move in the summer.
Corriere dello Sport insists that Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic’s future may not be decided until the summer. The 28-year-old Croatian has had a mega-offer from China but West Ham United are still believed to be interested in the €50 million man but that a move to the Premier League will not happen until July.
The future of Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini remains uncertain. The 25-year-old Italian striker is set to leave the club this month but Gazzetta dello Sport states that the player must make a choice between Wolfsburg, Southampton and Stoke City over where his immediate future will lay.
