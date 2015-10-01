Reports in today’s Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Juventus full-back Patrice Evra will leave the club in January and make a return to Manchester United, as part of Jose Mourinho’s backroom staff.



The pink journal claims that the Portuguese tactician is in favour of placing former players into coaching roles at Old Trafford and having spent eight years at the club, sees the 35-year-old Evra as the perfect example. Whether the Frenchman, who cited the lack of first-team football as a reason for possibly leaving Turin, would accept such a position is still unclear as both he and his agent remain coy over where his future will lie.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Yohan Benalouane. The 29-year-old is currently in Serie A on-loan with Fiorentina but Corriere dello Sport believes he could make the switch to the Rossoblu this month.





Sofiane Feghouli writes Gazzetta dello Sport. The Giallorossi will bring the 27-year-old Algerian winger in on-loan in January before completing a €12 million move in the summer.





Nikola Kalinic’s future may not be decided until the summer. The 28-year-old Croatian has had a mega-offer from China but West Ham United are still believed to be interested in the €50 million man but that a move to the Premier League will not happen until July.





