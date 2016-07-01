haven

Mauro Icardi’s agent/wife Wanda Nara has given Real Madrid and Manchester United fresh hopes to sign the Argentinean at the end of the season. Icardi has a € 110 million release clause included in his contract and Wanda Nara has told the Italian paper:“I’t[Inter director of football]of top clubs thatto. I am inof his future. Newnottalk to Ausilio.”chances toInterhe’t.ithe hastoat the club. My job is tothe bestfor his future. At the end we’ll decide’s the bestfor Mauro.”​Meantime in Turin, Juventus are still negotiating with the agent ofbut according to Tuttosport there won’t be any news in the coming weeks.Can, in fact, is not going to decide his next club until Liverpool are in race to win the Champions League.​According to the Turin-based paper, Juventus are leading the race to sign Can but the player is not going to take a decision about​Juventus are pushing to sign him and are aware of the interest of City, Bayern and Real Madrid, Tuttosport claims.