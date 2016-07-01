Paper talk: fresh Emre Can updates, Man Utd & Real given Icardi hope
22 February at 11:30Mauro Icardi’s agent/wife Wanda Nara has given Real Madrid and Manchester United fresh hopes to sign the Argentinean at the end of the season. Icardi has a € 110 million release clause included in his contract and Wanda Nara has told the Italian paper:
“I haven’t met [Inter director of football] Piero Ausilio yet. There a couple of top clubs that want to sign Icardi. I am in charge of his future. New contract talks have not begun yet but I always talk to Ausilio.”
“Icardi had had many chances to leave Inter but he didn’t. Other players would have thought about it but he has always wanted to stay at the club. My job is to find the best solutions for his future. At the end we’ll decide what’s the best thing for Mauro.”
Meantime in Turin, Juventus are still negotiating with the agent of Emre Can but according to Tuttosport there won’t be any news in the coming weeks.
Can, in fact, is not going to decide his next club until Liverpool are in race to win the Champions League.
According to the Turin-based paper, Juventus are leading the race to sign Can but the player is not going to take a decision about his future until Liverpool are in race for all their seasonal targets and that includes the race for the top four spots in the Premier League.
Juventus are pushing to sign him and are aware of the interest of City, Bayern and Real Madrid, Tuttosport claims.
