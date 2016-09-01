Torino have emerged as potential suitors for Fiorentina loanee star Giuseppe Rossi who is currently out on loan at Celta Vigo. The former Man Utd starlet runs out of his Fiorentina contract at the end of the season and the Serie A side are not going to offer him a contract extension.



Rossi, a former Italy International, netted a hat-trick in Celta Vigo’s 3-1 over Las Palmas this past week-end and the granata are believed to be willing to offer him a chance to make Serie A return.



Torino President Urbano Cairo dreams of having both Rossi and Andrea Belotti leading the granata attack next season with the latter who is a transfer target of Manchester United but has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with the Serie A side. In addition to that, Belotti has announced that he wants to stay at Torino for one more season.







Meantime, on the other side of Turin, Max Allegri is said to be considering his Juventus future. The Italian tactician attacked media yesterday claiming that his sick and tired about criticisms over Juventus’ playing style. The Old Lady is still in race to win the treble and Allegri hit back at criticisms ahead of tonight’s crucial Coppa Italia tie against Napoli.



La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Allegri may be offered a contract extension until 2020 (he’s out of his contract in 2018) although Juventus won’t stand in their manager’s way in case big clubs demand his services in the summer. Arsenal are still interested in hiring the Italian manager in case Arsene Wenger leaves the Emirates Stadium in the summer.



AND THE REST



​Juventus star Dybala wants to stay at the club amid Real Madrid and Barcelona interest (Tuttosport)



​Brozovic and Murillo could leave Inter at the end of the season (Tuttosport)...

...and the Croat has dropped a social media hint over a possible Man Utd move (check it out)



AC Milan have promised Montella huge transfer kitty as the Italian manager is on Juve and Roma sights (Gazzetta)



​Chelsea are interested in signing Atalanta starlet Andrea Conti (Gazzetta)



Genoa striker Mauricio Pinilla has been handed a five-match ban for threatening behaviour towards the referee (various)



Atletico Madrid want to sign Real Madrid starlet Marcos Llorente (Marca)

