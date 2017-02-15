Lionel Messi could be on the way out of the New Camp, if

Messi is also reported to have asked for €50 million in net wages, too much for the Liga and Champions League pretenders, who lost 4-0 to PSG two days ago.

OTHER HEADLINES

Liverpool have joined Chelsea, Spurs and Juventus in the race for Inter teenager Andrea Pinamonti, according to a report from the

Joe Hart also doesn’t look like he’s going back to the Premier League anytime soon, at least not to an elite side.

The Spanish press (

Speculation is now rife that a move to the San Siro could be on the cards for the player valued at €35 million, his release clause at Sampdoria.