Paper Talk - Hart unlikely to return to Prem, Messi wants out of Barcelona
16 February at 15:20Lionel Messi could be on the way out of the New Camp, if La Repubblica have got their story right. The Argentine star is now putting his renewal in doubt.
Messi is also reported to have asked for €50 million in net wages, too much for the Liga and Champions League pretenders, who lost 4-0 to PSG two days ago.
OTHER HEADLINES
Liverpool have joined Chelsea, Spurs and Juventus in the race for Inter teenager Andrea Pinamonti, according to a report from the Corriere dello Sport (via the Daily Star).
Joe Hart also doesn’t look like he’s going back to the Premier League anytime soon, at least not to an elite side.
Clubcall (via the Daily Express) report that Manchester City won’t sell the England international to a rival team, despite the fact that both Liverpool (unhappy with Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet) and Chelsea (with Thibault Courtois on his way out) have been linked to him in recent weeks.
The Spanish press (via our Italian page) are also writing that Luis Enrique’s time at the Nou Camp is set to end in the summer, with the board of directors taking notice of the players’ angry confrontation with Enrique, angered at his tactics. Even the veterans in the dressing room are against him.
Il Secolo XIX (via ItaSportPress) report that Inter and Chelsea target Luis Muriel hung out with a hot date on Valentine’s Day… Colombia team-mate Carlos Bacca!
Speculation is now rife that a move to the San Siro could be on the cards for the player valued at €35 million, his release clause at Sampdoria.
