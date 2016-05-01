Joaquin Ardain, who is known as the “little Cavani” in Uruguay.

We can exclusively reveal through Fabrizio Romano that the young striker, who has also been linked to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Porto, that Juventus want him, but are being held off by the fact that he isn't an EU national.

Inter are offering star striker Mauro Icardi a new deal, one that will keep him at the club until past his current 2021 deadline. The Nerazzurri are offering him a €211m release clause. He is liked by Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd in the Premier League, as well as Napoli and Juventus in Italy.Eden Hazard has made ambiguous comments about his future, saying that he was happy in London… “for a while.He is returning to action following an injury, one that kept him out of the start of Chelsea’s season.“Play in La Liga? I’m happy in England for a while and I play for one of the best clubs”.Inter are interested in signing Federico Chiesa. The 19-year-old scored three league goals and made two assists as he played an increasingly important role within the team.The Nerazzurri are interested in signing the Italian under-21, but Fiorentina have set a high price of over €40 million. He is also liked by Liverpool and Napoli.Juventus are also interested in signingTottenham have also been linked to Werder Bremen midfielder Thomas Delaney, a Danish international who is available for 15 million and is reported to have been strongly recommended by Christian Eriksen.