We begin with the Corriere dello Sport, who claim that Watford and Leicester City are chasing West Brom target Manolo Gabbiadini.



Stoke and Southampton are also in the race for the 25-year-old, formerly co-owned by Juventus.



Inter, meanwhile, are ready to bid €78 million for unsettled PSG midfielder Marco Verratti.



La Repubblica claim that new owners Suning want to go on a spending spree this summer, and that signing a star player like Verratti is exactly what they're looking to galvanize the franchise.







OTHER HEADLINES



Inter are also look to be making a huge effort to recruit defenders.



Today’s Corriere dello Sport claim that the Nerazzurri will splurge on defenders this summer, with names like Marquinhos, Kostas Manolas and Stef De Vrij being put out there.



They’ve also sounded out Wolfsburg for Arsenal and Chelsea target Ricardo Rodriguez.







Tuttosport, for their part, claim that the Sofiane Feghouli to Roma is done, while also quoting Juventus star Paulo Dybala, who is quoted as telling the media that he wants to emulated Alessandro Del Piero:



“I watched the video of Del Piero’s retirement back in training this summer," he said after the Bianconeri's exciting 3-2 win over Atalanta in Coppa Italia action last night.



“The J Stadium’s send-off was very moving: it would be the best to be loved in that way. It doesn't only depend on me, but I'm very happy here”.



His agent is set to travel to Turin soon to sign La Joya's extension.



