Paper talk: Inter closing in on Barça winger, Juve decision on Dybala stun Man Utd

No doubt Coutinho to Barcelona is the most important signing of the January transfer window. The Brazilian was unveiled by the Catalans yesterday and his move the Camp Nou is expected to cause the exit of other attacking players at Barcelona.



Gerard Deulofeu is one of those players expected to leave Cataluña in the current transfer window and according to today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport, the nerazzurri are closing in on the signing of the talented Spaniard.



The agents of Deulofeu will meet Barcelona chiefs in the coming days, possibly in the next 24/48 hours, the Italian paper claims. Deulofeu wants to leave Barcelona and Inter are ready to sign him on loan with option to buy. If Barcelona will sell Mascherano, Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal on a permanent deal, it is possible that the La Liga giants will accept to sell Deulofeu on loan with option to buy.



The player, however, would be happy to make return to Serie A and Inter hope they will manage to persuade Barcelona to sell the player on a temporary deal.



​Meantime in Turin Juventus are sweating over the fitness of Paulo Dybala. The Argentinean has picked up a muscle injury and will skip the upcoming Champions League clash against Tottenham.



La Joya is reported to be a top transfer target of Psg, Real Madrid and Manchester United but according to Tuttosport Juventus are not open to sell their star anytime soon.

Coutinho’s € 160 million Barcelona move suggests Dybala could be sold for a similar fee but according to Tuttosport, Juventus are not willing to sell the player at any price. Dybala is set to stay at Juventus unless the player decides to leave the club.



If Dybala hands in a transfer request he may be allowed to leave in the summer but if he is happy to stay at the club Juve won’t sell him at any price.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni