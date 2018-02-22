Top Serie A clubs are not only focusing on the pitch but also on the summer transfer campaign and according to Tuttosport Inter have already set their sights on a couple of potential reinforcements for next season.



The nerazurri side have almost completed the signing of Lautaro Martinez although the Argentinean is not the only summer target of the Serie A giants.



​According to the Turin-based paper, Inter want to sign Benevento midfielder Sandro in the summer. The former Spurs man is having a positive loan spell with the Serie A relegation candidates who won’t affod to keep him at the squad for next season if they are relegated.



Sandro is currently contracted with Antalyaspor and the Turish club would reportedly accept to sell the 28-year-old for € 2-3 million.



Inter are monitoring the player and could decide to sign him if he’ll prove fit till the end of the season. His injury struggles, in fact, have always affected him during his career.







​Meantime in London the future of Arsene Wenger is under strict scrutiny. Again.



Fans of the Gunners hit out at the Frenchman for the infamous defeat against Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup.



​Today’s edition of Tuttosport reports Arsenal’s five-man shortlist to replace Wenger at the end of the season. Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly leading the race to take over in North London, whilst Max Allegri is not a strong candidate anymore although the result of Juventus’ Wembley clash against Tottenham could change the opinion of Arsenal chiefs.



​According to the Turin-based paper, the other managers monitored by Arsenal are: Diego Simeone, Joachin Loew, Thomas Tuchel, Patrick Vieira, Mikel Arteta and Brendan Rodgers.



Lorenzo Bettoni