Inter will splash the cash to strengthen their team in the summer and the club’s director of sport Piero Ausilio is said to have made contact with the agent of Barcelona attacking midfielder Arda Turan. The Turkey star is one of Diego Simeone’s favourite strikers and it is no secret that Inter have made the Argentinean tactician one of their summer transfer priorities alongside Antonio Conte as the nerazzurri are planning to sack Pioli once the current season comes to an end.



Ausilio is reported to have met Ahmet Bulut in Monte Carlo’s Sass Café at around 2am on Thursday. Both Ausilio and Bulut were also spotted at the Stade Luis II where Juventus and Monaco played the Champions League semifinals first leg against the Monegasques.



Inter have made crystal clear that they consider Arda one of their main targets for the summer. The player’s contract with Barcelona expires in 2020 and the LaLiga giants are said to be looking for offers around € 20 million.



The player’s agent, however, has recently revealed that the Turkey star is not planning to leave the Camp Nou.







On the other side of Milan, the rossoneri are close to completing their second summer signing. AC Milan have already reached an agreement with Villareal to sign Mateo Musacchio for € 18 million and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the rossoneri are now close to sealing the transfer of Franck Kessié who has reached an agreement with the Serie A giants.



Calciomercato.com exclusively reported the agreement between Kessié and AC Milan last week and Il Corriere dello Sport also reports this morning that AC Milan are close to signing the Ivorian star who was also a transfer target of Chelsea and Manchester United.



AS Roma have reached an agreement with Atalanta but their contract offer is still too low, whilst AC Milan have not made any concrete bid for the talented midfielder but have managed to reach an economic agreement with the Ivorian’s agent who would prefer his star client to sign with AC Milan.



AND THE REST



Kevin Strootman’s two-match ban for diving has been confirmed after that AS Roma’s appeal was rejected yesterday. The Dutchman will skip the next two games against AC Milan and Juve (various)



Inter have scouted Monaco star Fabinho on Wednesday night when the Brazilian played against Juventus in the Champions League semi-finals first leg (Corriere dello Sport)



Juventus’ vice president Pavel Nedved has confirmed the Old Lady’s interest in Liverpool target Patrick Schick (Corriere dello Sport)



​Juve keeper Neto has been contacted by representatives of Napoli over a possible summer move (Tuttosport)



The parenopei are also interested in Roma’s Mario Rui as Ghoulam could leave the San Paolo in the summer with Bayern, Chelsea and AC Milan interested (Tuttosport)

